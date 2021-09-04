50-year-old Kan. teacher jailed for alleged child sex crimes
BUTLER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas high school teacher for the alleged child sex crimes. On August 31, police in Eldorado took a report of alleged sexual exploitation of a child, according to a media release. After multiple search warrants, officers arrested 50-year-old Dannah (Dan) Rose, Jr. on requested charges of sexual exploitation of a child and electronic solicitation of a child.hayspost.com
