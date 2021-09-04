CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Third Man is Unquestionably Great

By Edgar Chaput
goombastomp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article*This review will avoid some of the story’s major details. In the years immediately following the Second World War, many of Europe’s countries were left in a pile of rubble, their economies destroyed, and their people still reeling from the all too real nightmare they had endured for 6 long years. Even some of Europe’s most historic, near-mythic cities had been the victim of intensive bombing or urban warfare, or both in the worst cases. Among said cities that were forced to endure a period of strenuous recovery was Austria’s capital, Vienna. Vienna was in an even greater political quagmire than Berlin. While the latter was occupied by two of WWII’s victorious nations, Vienna had four adoptive fathers, the British, the French, the United States, and the Soviet Union. What greater setting, with so many cooks in the kitchen, for a tale of suspense, deception, and that moral ambiguity the noir genre is so fondly known for?

goombastomp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol Reed
Person
Joseph Cotten
Person
Orson Welles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Third Man#Photography#British#French#Austrian#The British Maj#Americans#Un American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Entertainmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

10 action-packed Soviet & Russian movies starring... tanks!

What's the origin story of the legendary T-34 tank, why were the Nazis so afraid of the Soviet KV tank and who is 'The Tank God'?. It's June 1942. Anti-tank gun crews are being trained at a German military base using captured Soviet T-34 tanks manned by Soviet prisoners of war used as human targets. Not wanting to die in vain, one of the tank crews (and a French Resistance fighter who joins them) decides to try to break free in their T-34...
ScienceAtlas Obscura

9 Places to Experience the Wonder of Alchemy

In medieval Europe, alchemy was all the rage—at least among the more eccentric nobles. Holy Roman Emperor Rudolf II patronized alchemists such as John Dee and Edward Kelley, who were trying to turn lead into gold. Sweden’s Queen Christina employed some of alchemy’s brightest stars, like Giuseppe Francesco Borri and Johannes Franck. The Swedish queen even conducted some experiments of her own, delving into the mysteries of the Philosopher’s Stone and the eternal life it promised. Their patronage of the mystical arts attracted many to Prague, Stockholm, and Rome, where Christina had established a secondary court. Would-be alchemists from across Europe gathered to practice, collaborate, and gain spiritual enlightenment through their esoteric experiments.
Moviesgoombastomp.com

The Lost Weekend—Billy Wilder’s Nightmarish Vision of Alcoholism

Billy Wilder’s films are perfection. From Double Indemnity to Some Like It Hot, Wilder never made a bad film. And while his earlier films are some of my absolute favorites, I had always skipped over The Lost Weekend. Put it down to my skepticism of casting handsome romantic leading man Ray Milland in such a grim role and the sheer weight of the subject matter.
LifestylePhys.org

Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party

Fish dart across mosaic floors and into the ruined villas, where holidaying Romans once drank, plotted and flirted in the party town of Baiae, now an underwater archaeological park near Naples. Statues which once decorated luxury abodes in this beachside resort are now playgrounds for crabs off the coast of...
Public SafetyTelegraph

Italian police solve 400-year-old mystery surrounding death of Renaissance military commander

An elite unit of Italy’s Carabinieri police has solved a 429-year-old cold case involving the death of one of Renaissance Europe’s most prominent military commanders. Alessandro Farnese, the Duke of Parma, was a leading condottiero or general who fought in the Netherlands on behalf of Philip II, the king of Spain, and took part in the Spanish Armada, the campaign to invade England in 1588.
Real EstatePosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Titanic Abandoned Mansion is Largest In America

Take a look at one of the largest abandoned mansions in American with ties to the Titanic. It sits on a 34-acre lot in Philadelphia, has an indoor pool a grand ballroom that can hold 1,000 people and views all around the property. Throughout the years it's become a home, a school, and now just a piece of history.
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Invisible Racism in the Old West

The first and only book my biracial father gave me was the monumental biography Crazy Horse: The Strange Man of the Oglalas (1942) by Mari Sandoz, who grew up in Nebraska, the daughter of Swiss immigrants. I was seven. As no gift should ever come without advice, at least according...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Photographypetapixel.com

Photographer Behind ‘The Falling Man’ Looks Back on His 9/11 Photo

To commemorate 20 years of the tragic September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, photojournalist Richard Drew looks back on the split-second moment in which he captured “The Falling Man,” an iconic and powerful photograph that brings back the horrors of that day. Note: The video contains graphic images that may...
Visual ArtHyperallergic

David’s Painting of Eminent Scientists Depicted Them as More Elite Than Revolutionary

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Jacques Louis David’s 1788 double portrait of Antoine Laurent, known as the “father of modern chemistry,” and his wife and collaborator Marie-Anne Lavoisier, depicts the couple with the rigor and eminence of their influential experiments. They revolutionized the field of chemistry, identifying and naming oxygen, discovering the makeup of water, and pioneering the modern nomenclature system for chemical substances.
MuseumsPosted by
Action News Jax

German show traces Nazi-era artists' success after the war

BERLIN — (AP) — A new show examining how some of the Nazis' favorite visual artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week. “Divinely Gifted. National Socialism's favored artists in the Federal Republic” opens Friday at the German Historical...
MusicSlipped Disc

Vienna mourns Third Man zither specialist

Vienna’s Third Man Museum is lamenting the death today of Cornelia Mayer, an expert exponent of the soundtrack music of the Carol Reed-Graham Greene film. A bassoonist in several Viennese orchestras, she developed a passion for the elusive zither.
SocietyPosted by
The Conversation UK

Joséphine Baker: artist, activist, resistance fighter and now honoured in France’s Panthéon

In the midst of the second world war, at the edge of the vast Saharan desert, Joséphine Baker took the stage. Her backdrop was a midnight sky, painted with stars. A crowd of adoring Allied soldiers stationed in North Africa gathered to swoon over the world-renowned entertainer. To their great delight, Baker sang one of her most celebrated songs: J’ai Deux amours or I have two loves. The first was her country, the US – where Baker was born and raised – and the second her newly adopted home, Paris.
Politicsgcaptain.com

BOATLIFT is An Amazing Tale of 9/11 Heroism

As the World Trade Center buildings burned and collapsed on September 11, 2001, over a half million people were evacuated from Lower Manhattan by American merchant mariners leading a flotilla of ferries, tug boats and other vessels led in what became the largest boatlift in U.S. history. BOATLIFT – An Untold Tale of 9/11 Resilience, is a touching tribute to that effort.
Visual ArtPosted by
AFP

Wim Wenders opens 9/11 photos exhibition in London

Legendary German film-maker Wim Wenders on Friday opened an exhibition in London of his photographs capturing the devastation wrought by the 9/11 attacks, which he hopes also convey "surreal beauty". "A surreal beauty appeared and I took it as a great sign of hope that there was something beautiful emerging," Wenders explained. 
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Crimson Spires Review – Gothic Vampire Mystery in the Deep South

I’m not ashamed to admit that, on occasion, I enjoy me some pulpy vampire fiction and while bloodsuckers are a staple of the video game bestiary, story or character based vampire-themed games are relatively rare. Although only part of the story and world, vampires make up an important element in the visual novel Crimson Spires, first released in 2020 for PC and Switch, and now making its way to PS4/5 and Xbox.
WorldPosted by
Variety

‘Vigil’ Star Anjli Mohindra to Adapt Biography on British Indian Princess With ‘War of the Worlds’ Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

British Asian actor and newly established writer Anjli Mohindra is set to adapt BBC journalist Anita Anand’s biography on Princess Sophia Duleep Singh under a development deal with “War of the Worlds” producer Urban Myth Films. Urban Myth has snapped up television rights to Anand’s book on the fascinating Duleep Singh, who was of Sikh heritage and goddaughter to Queen Victoria. Originally published in 2015, the book is entitled “Sophia: Princess, Suffragette, Revolutionary.” Mohindra, who is best known for her role in Richard Madden-fronted Netflix and BBC drama “Bodyguard,” is currently starring in the Beeb’s submarine drama “Vigil.” She also recently wrapped...

Comments / 0

Community Policy