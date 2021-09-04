CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State volleyball celebrates Olympian coach, secures first win of season

By Bryan Pyrtle, Assistant Sports Editor
Technician Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NC State volleyball team secured its first win of the season on Friday, Sept. 3, taking down the Wofford Terriers 3-0. Prior to the start of the match, the Pack still had cause for celebration as head coach Luka Slabe was gifted an American flag from Athletics Director Boo Corrigan as recognition for his stint at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics this past summer, where he won gold as an assistant coach for USA women’s volleyball.

