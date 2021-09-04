Ward C. Hogrefe (Aug. 9, 1936-Sept. 3, 2021)
Ward Charles Hogrefe, 85, of Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born Aug. 9, 1936, to Carl and Beulah (Henricks) Hogrefe. He graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1954. In 1956 he married Kathleen Lemon of Napoleon, Ohio. This year they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. After graduating from high school, Ward worked at Champion Spark Plug in Toledo, retiring in 1988. He also mowed and cared for the cemeteries of Liberty Township.www.northwestsignal.net
