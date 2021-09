WEST DUNDEE, Ill. — Men's Golf took eighth place after round one of the Carthage Fall Classic, which they hosted at the Randall Oaks Golf Club in West Dundee, Illinois. The Firebirds combined for a score of 300, while the scorecards of Calvin University and Millikin both landed first-place positions with their scores of 289. Sixteen Teams are competing in the event, including Carthage's 'B' scorecard, which finished in a twelfth-place tie today after shooting 307.