GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Mel Reid says her win at last year’s ShopRite LPGA Classic was life-changing. It was her first, and so far only, LPGA victory. “If I got injured or couldn’t play anymore, I think winning on the LPGA is a pretty good career,” Reid said. “I think it was something that was missing in my career. I feel like I’ve ticked a lot of boxes. If I did have to quit the next day, I would have been pretty comfortable and pretty happy with my career. I don’t think I would have been able to feel like that if I hadn’t won on the LPGA.”