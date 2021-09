Picture this: you run a development organization for a small startup. Or a large corporation. You’ve had to make some decisions that, while expedient, aren’t necessarily the most elegant. Time is money and money is time. You need to ship product fast. You have solid architectural standards but the tyranny of the urgent has upended some of your good intentions. Such is my life at Ponga (https://ponga.com), too…and as the person who runs the development organization and is also a co-founder, I find myself wearing the hat of the tyrant and the victim simultaneously at times. This is our story. In considering the telling of it, I wanted to write what I would have found helpful before we started…