CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sharks assistant Thompson leaves staff over COVID-19 vaccine protocol, citing medical situation

By Michael Nowels The Mercury News (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 8 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Rocky Thompson, a Sharks assistant coach, has left the team’s staff in the wake of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols released this week. According to the protocols, any person whose job requires them to be within 12 feet of players must be vaccinated for COVID-19. Thompson cited a medical situation as the reason he is not vaccinated.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rocky Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sharks#Covid 19 Vaccine#Ohl#Ahl#The Calgary Flames#Medianews Group Inc#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLtheScore

Sharks associate coach can't stay on staff due to NHL's COVID-19 rules

San Jose Sharks associate coach Rocky Thompson is no longer with the club because the NHL's new vaccination protocols prohibit him from being a part of the team. "Due to a medical exemption that prevents me from taking the COVID-19 vaccine, under the new league protocols, I am not permitted to fulfill my duties on the Sharks coaching staff at this time," Thompson said in a statement. "I will have no further comment on this matter."
NHLmarkerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS LOSE ASSOCIATE COACH OVER LEAGUE'S NEW VACCINATION PROTOCOLS

We have our first casualty of the NHL's new vaccination protocols. The San Jose Sharks have announced that associate coach Rocky Thompson will not return to their staff due to a "medical exemption" that doesn't allow him to take the COVID-10 vaccine. "Due to a medical exemption that prevents me...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s 2-word message to Cedric Ceballos battling COVID-19 in ICU

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade sent some positive energy on Wednesday to former NBA All-Star Cedric Ceballos, who is currently in the hospital battling COVID-19. It certainly looks the virus is taking a toll on Ceballos. Wade surely isn’t the only one who is hoping Ceballos will make a full recovery.
NFLchatsports.com

Report: NFL Adds Weekly Testing for Vaccinated Players to COVID-19 Protocols

National Football League, COVID-19, National Football League Players Association, Tom Brady. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. The updated protocols include weekly testing for fully vaccinated players and staff, per Pelissero. Vaccinated players can reportedly...
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

These two legends should be locks for the 2021-2022 Flyers HOF

Every nominee for the 2021-2022 Philadelphia Flyers Hall of Fame has a case to be inducted. Our own, Brooke Destra, put it as eloquently:. “Truthfully, each individual case calls for a matter of ‘when’ they should be inducted, rather than ‘if.'”. Brooke Destra; 9/8/21. Accurately assessed is that statement. Nominees...
NHLYardbarker

NHL’s Investigation Into Evander Kane Stalled

After an offseason where so much has gone wrong for Evander Kane, there was finally some news on him today that may end up turning out positive. The 30-year-old San Jose Sharks winger was being investigated for allegedly gambling on his own games this past season, a claim made by his ex-wife, Anna. However, the investigation has stalled as investigators have been unable to get in touch with Anna. On top of that, Front Office Sports reported that no betting trends or abnormalities appeared in Sharks games.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens’ Must-Watch Players in Training Camp

There will be many Montreal Canadiens storylines worth following this season, yet, training camp will lay the foundation for what the season might become. Veterans usually use this time to regain their timing and chemistry with other players; however, this season is an important one for the Canadiens. Coming off of a Stanley Cup Final appearance brings high expectations. As the league returns to its regular division alignment, the Habs are now in arguably the strongest division in the NHL, the Atlantic Division.
NHLPioneer Press

NHL tightens COVID protocol for unvaccinated players

The National Hockey League is playing hardball with COVID-19 this season, at least with its 32 teams. According to 2021-22 COVID protocol released last week, NHL players won’t be required to get one of the three available vaccines, but if they test positive for the novel coronavirus and are unable to participate in club activities, they are subject to suspension and a fine equivalent to one day’s pay for each day missed.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Hertl, Penguins, Forsberg

Tomas Hertl’s comments earlier this month which expressed some uncertainty about his long-term future with the team have thrust him into trade speculation. For the time being, it seems likely he’ll start the season and he and the Sharks will re-assess things from there. However, if San Jose opted to trade him, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic examined (subscription link) what the framework of a potential deal might look like. He suggests that San Jose’s preference likely wouldn’t just be draft picks but that adding a top prospect that’s a little closer to being NHL-ready – one that fits the timeline of their recent top selections – would likely be a goal for GM Doug Wilson. Hertl carries a $5.625MM AAV for this coming season and stands to earn considerably more on his next contract and if they opt to set that high of a price point whenever the decision is made to move on, an extension may need to be part of the trade in order to justify the higher acquisition cost for the other team.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Matt Stajan Hired As WHL Assistant Coach

Matt Stajan is on his way back to Calgary. The WHL’s Calgary Hitmen have announced that Stajan will serve as an assistant coach this season, starting the next chapter in his hockey career after retiring as a player two years ago. He is replacing former assistant Joel Otto, who is dealing with a hip injury and can no longer provide on-ice instruction. Hitmen GM Jeff Chynoweth released a statement on the hire:
NHLNHL

Five questions facing New York Rangers

Gallant's quest as coach to spark turnaround, Fox's encore after Norris Trophy among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the New York Rangers:. 1. Can Gerard Gallant turn them around?. Gallant replaced David...
NHLtheScore

Flames sign Michael Stone, Erik Gudbranson to 1-year deals

The Calgary Flames secured a pair of defensemen on one-year contracts in rapid succession Friday, agreeing to a deal with Erik Gudbranson for $1.95 million and then signing Michael Stone for $750,000. Both players were unrestricted free agents. Stone spent his last four-plus campaigns with Calgary, while Gudbranson finished last...
NHLchatsports.com

Matt Stajan replaces Joel Otto as Hitmen assistant coach

Good news and bad news for the Calgary Hitmen, folks. The bad news is that assistant coach Joel Otto is stepping away due to a hip injury. The good news is that his replacement is beloved former Calgary Flames forward Matt Stajan. NEWS: Hitmen announce the hiring of Matt Stajan...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Former NHLer Matt Stajan joins Calgary Hitmen as assistant coach

The Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League named Matt Stajan one of the team's assistant coaches on Thursday for the upcoming 2021-22 season. Stajan joins a Hitmen staff that consists of head coach Steve Hamilton, assistant coach Trent Cassan and goaltending coach Brad Kirkwood. “I’m grateful for the opportunity...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk

Shawn Simpson: The Ottawa Senators have made it know that they have offered Brady Tkachuk an eight-year deal. Have been told that Tkachuk loves it in Ottawa and would consider signing an eight-year deal. Money is what will determine that. Believe the sides will keep working on trying to get...

Comments / 0

Community Policy