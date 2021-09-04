10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And TV Sets

Some actors like to commemorate their time on a movie or TV set by taking home a prop or another memento. But other actors go one step further — they take home their animal co-star. When an actor spends a lot of time rehearsing, training, and filming with a cat, dog, horse, or even a deer, a bond forms very quickly. And unlike human co-stars, there’s no way to swap numbers and agree to grab a drink after production has wrapped. When the cameras stop rolling, some actors don’t want to say goodbye to their new four-legged friend. Sometimes, the stars align and it actually is possible for that actor to officially adopt the animal.