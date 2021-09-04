CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s Who’s Performing (and What They’ll Sing) on ‘CMA Summer Jam’ 2021

By Cillea Houghton
On Thursday (Sept. 2), several of country music's hottest stars will light up in the Nashville skyline during the CMA Summer Jam TV special. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancellation of the annual CMA Fest, the Country Music Association is offering fans a healthy serving of country music with the special event that features more than 30 performances from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and many more.

