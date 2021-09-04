Here’s Who’s Performing (and What They’ll Sing) on ‘CMA Summer Jam’ 2021

If you still can't get enough of the madness that is "Tiger King", a live tour featuring four people from the show is hitting the road. It's been well over a year since the Netflix "Tiger King" documentary hit the streaming service. It was such an entertaining show that it almost made us forget about COVID-19 for a bit, while at the same time make us all unite and despise Carole Baskin as much as we despised the virus. Joe Exotic and his crazy cast of characters from the documentary have become household names since the show aired. Now, some of those people from "Tiger King" are taking their stories on the road in a new live show called “Uncaged: The Untold Stories from the Cast of Tiger King.”