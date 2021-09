Goran Dragic has long been to be interested in joining the Dallas Mavericks, and Luka Doncic just fueled those talks once again after a few weeks of silence. On Instagram, Doncic shared a photo with Dragic, hinting that they are working out together. While it is not surprising given that the Slovenian stars are both in their native country, fans couldn’t help but react to the photo and the possibility of them teaming up with the Mavs.