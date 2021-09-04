Kevin Hart's HartBeat Productions to produce Bishop Sycamore documentary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Actor and comedian Kevin Hart said his production company, HartBeat Productions will be making a documentary on Bishop Academy. "Such an amazing story .so happy to develop this with my bother @richpaul .HartBeat Productions is focused on finding amazing content and developing with amazing partners .This opportunity checks all of those boxes for us. Can’t wait to get into this project more.big things coming!!!!!" Hart said on Instagram.news4sanantonio.com
