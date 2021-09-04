Head-on crash in Sharon totals two cars

John Duprey, left, and Danny Mears, right, of Duprey’s Towing, cover up a Honda Civic at their shop after it was involved in a crash with a Toyota Prius, at left, nearby on Route 14 in Sharon on Friday. Vermont State Police said a 29-year-old driver named Rocket, from White River Junction, was headed north in the Prius and crossed the center line collided head-on with the Civic, which was driven by Dominick Wilcox, 20, of Canaan. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation, but police said neither speed nor impairment appeared to be factors.