Playing a Few Holes After the End in Golf Club: Wasteland Launch Trailer

The end of the world was supposed to be far more impressive than it turned out to be. Instead of nukes, a meteor, the Yellowstone supervolcano popping off, or a wave of zombies, it was just us being shortsighted and unable to care about the consequences of our actions. Those who have kept on having while everyone else remained stuck at the bottom, and eventually the Earth was all used up. The joke was on the ultra-wealthy, though, because while the poor at least got to die off the rich have to keep on living on Mars while life gets more and more difficult and it becomes clear that this just isn’t going to work. The home planet is a wasteland and all the money in the world won’t make Mars properly inhabitable, but even so there’s no reason not to visit Earth to hit a few golf balls around the ruins. Golf Club: Wasteland is a cheerfully melancholic round of golf on the corpse of an Earth that, somehow, isn’t quite ready to die yet.