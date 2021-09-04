CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Ground officially broken for Augusta Dave & Buster's

By Eliza Kruczynski
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Jordan Trotter Commercial Real Estate confirmed they officially broke ground on the Dave & Buster's project earlier this week. In a statement, Sean Frantom, Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner tells FOX54 "we are excited to have another entertainment destination in Augusta. Dave & Buster's will be a tremendous addition to the area for the entire family. We are thankful they are still committed to our area after the pandemic.”

