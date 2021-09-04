CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown Lost His Primary, Now A Trump-Appointed Judge Is Helping Him Get On The November Ballot

By Anoa Changa
Posted by 
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Buffalo Mayor Myron Brown doesn’t know when to quit. A Trump-appointed judge sided with Brown’s supporters in a recent federal court lawsuit demanding their candidate’s name appear on the November ballot. Local news reported that U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra, Jr. ordered the Erie County Board of Elections to add Brown’s name to the general election ballot as an independent candidate despite the May deadline.

newstalkcleveland.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
900K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Elections
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
City
Walton, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myron Brown
Person
Sinatra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Primary#Election#Twitter#Trump#India Walton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Texas StatePosted by
News Talk 1490

Black Women Hail DOJ’s Lawsuit Against Texas And Its Anti-Abortion Law But Say It’s Not Enough

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) intends to sue Texas for its recently enacted restrictive law surrounding abortion in the state was being hailed by women of all backgrounds. But Black women, in particular, applauded the DOJ‘s decision to file suit for the “extreme” legislation that undermines the group’s consistent calls for reproductive justice.
LawPosted by
News Talk 1490

NAACP Legal Defense Fund Leads Challenge Against New Texas Voter Suppression Law

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Hours after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the controversial S.B. 1 into law; the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund filed suit. Joined by the law firm of Reed Smith LLP and The Arc, the organizations filled in the Western District of Texas San Antonio Division challenging 10 provisions of the newly signed Texas law.
ElectionsPosted by
News Talk 1490

Black Democratic Candidates Won Big In 2020 Defying Traditional Notions Of Electability

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A new report released by the Donors of Color Action Network in partnership with the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee defies some of the common narratives about the electability of candidates of color. 2020 was a historic year for Black candidates with several groundbreaking wins in state legislative races.

Comments / 0

Community Policy