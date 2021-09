In just a little over a week, the Taliban has swiftly taken complete control over Afghanistan, causing millions throughout the country to flee their homes and seek safety outside of the borders. The Taliban has terrorized the population for decades, but escaping their power is as urgent as ever due to the Aug. 31 deadline for U.S troops to leave the country. According to CNBC, 48,000 people have been evacuated since Aug. 14, and placed in temporary locations including U.S camps throughout the Middle East and Europe.