Together again! Princess Charlene of Monaco is “thrilled” to finally be reunited with her husband Prince Albert and children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The mom of two took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself and family in Africa. “I am so thrilled to have my family back with me❤️ (Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!)” she wrote alongside the photos. “Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it 🙈 📷 Christian Sperka.”