CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Free MLB Picks For Today 9/4/2021

By Tony Tellez
tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees MLB Pick Prediction 9/4/2021. Orioles at Yankees—MLB pick is Baltimore Orioles +266. Starting for Baltimore is Chris Ellis. The righthander held the Blue Jays to one run over 4 2/3rd innings in his past start. Four MLB appearances he sports an ERA of 2.84 with good control. Jordan Montgomery counters for the Yankees. The lefthander in his past two starts against Baltimore, all this season, allowed seven earned run in eight innings resulting in losses both games. Orioles past ten games are batting .267 against lefthanders. Yankees just lost two of three at a down LA Angels team. Play Baltimore +266.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Houck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#The Blue Jays#Lefthanders#La Angels#New York Mets 167#Chicago Cubs Mlb#Toronto Blue Jays#Oakland Athletics 139#Tigers#Cleveland Indians#Boston Red Sox Mlb Pick#Eli Morgan#The Red Sox#Philadelphia Phillies#Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Spokesman Denies Red Sox Player’s Troubling Accusation

Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe made headlines earlier this week for leading his team to a much-needed win over the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, he found himself once again in the headlines, only this time it was for the wrong reasons. During an appearance on WEEI’s “Merloni &...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Around the Horn: Adam Wainwright’s extension and more MLB rumors

We’re going Around the Horn, taking a peek at the latest on Adam Wainwright’s extension talks and more MLB rumors, news and notes. After signing Yadier Molina to a one-year, $10 million contract extension, Adam Wainwright is next on the St. Louis Cardinals’ to-do list. And after Wainwright, 40, said he plans on pitching in 2022, the two sides could soon engage in negotiations.
MLBBoston Herald

Craig Kimbrel shines as Red Sox lose to White Sox, 4-3

The stable of arms coming out of the White Sox bullpen is no joke. The Red Sox put up a fight on Friday night, scoring two off Ryan Tepera in the seventh to pull within a run of a team that’s running away with the American League Central. But recently-acquired...
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the Top 25 MLB Free Agents of Loaded 2021-22 Class

The 2021-22 MLB free agent class is shaping up to be landscape-altering. It boasts a wealth of middle infield talent and top-tier starting pitching talent. In April, we laid out our preliminary ranking of the top 25 free agents based on expected production, age and potential earning power. We updated those rankings in June, and it's time for another rundown of the market's top upcoming talent.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter reacts to Red Sox blowing six-run lead to the Rays

The Boston Red Sox blew a 7-1 lead to the Rays while giving up the game-tying run in the ninth inning on an inside-the-park home run. It’s funny how quickly fortunes can change in baseball. One minute, you’re scoring six runs in the second inning to take a commanding lead against a division rival. The next, you’re giving up an inside-the-park home run to tie the game in the ninth inning.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox Prospect Watch: Triston Casas steals the show

Triston Casas steals the show in this week’s Red Sox Prospect Watch. The Boston Red Sox had a much better week and as a fan, you have to be feeling at least a little bit better about their playoff chances at the moment. What’s most impressive about that though, is the fact that COVID has run rampant through the locker room, forcing the Red Sox to scramble.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox players freak out about Hunter Renfroe’s heroic game

Wednesday night’s Red Sox game was the Hunter Renfroe show. From adding to his MLB-leading outfield assist count to hitting the go-ahead home run that gave the Red Sox one of their most epic victories of the season, Renfroe did it all. In case you missed it, this is how...
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox pitching prospects Jeremy Wu-Yelland, Shane Drohan strike out 9 batters in respective starts for High-A Greenville, Low-A Salem

The two pitching prospects the Red Sox selected in last year’s amateur draft certainly showed out for their respective affiliates on Thursday night. Jeremy Wu-Yelland, taken by the Sox in the fourth round out of the University of Hawaii, and Shane Drohan, taken in the fifth round out of Florida State University, each struck out a season-high of nine batters in their starts — which took place at the same time, but approximately 260 miles away from one another.
NFLdailyfantasysportsrankings.com

DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Saturday 9/4/21

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB, NBA, PGA, NHL, and NFL optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW!. Pitchers. Early. Montgomery comes is in a massive -327 home...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Texas Rangers vs Oakland Athletics 9/10/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Texas Rangers will ride towards Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA to square off with the Oakland Athletics on September 10, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. Texas won their 4th victory in a row over the Diamondbacks to a score of 8-5 at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona, Wednesday. The team swept Arizona in their recent back-to-back battle. Texas is presently in 5th place at 51-88 in the American League West Division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy