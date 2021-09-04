Free MLB Picks For Today 9/4/2021
Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees MLB Pick Prediction 9/4/2021. Orioles at Yankees—MLB pick is Baltimore Orioles +266. Starting for Baltimore is Chris Ellis. The righthander held the Blue Jays to one run over 4 2/3rd innings in his past start. Four MLB appearances he sports an ERA of 2.84 with good control. Jordan Montgomery counters for the Yankees. The lefthander in his past two starts against Baltimore, all this season, allowed seven earned run in eight innings resulting in losses both games. Orioles past ten games are batting .267 against lefthanders. Yankees just lost two of three at a down LA Angels team. Play Baltimore +266.www.tonyspicks.com
