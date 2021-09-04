CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Chief Justice Jenkins, Justice Hutchison thank court employees

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 8 days ago
Probation Secretary Kimberly D. Spencer, Probation Officer Adam J. Carr, Chief Probation Officer Tonya Hoover, Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, Justice John Hutchison, Deputy Chief Probation Officer Robert L. Tooze, and Probation Officer Stanley Workman.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins and Justice John Hutchison visited court employees in Greenbrier County on Aug. 26 to say “Thank You” for their dedicated service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all. A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts, and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency,” said Chief Justice Jenkins.

The Justices presented a special Certificate of Appreciation to employees from the Supreme Court.

Justice John Hutchison, Circuit Judge Administrative Assistant Alison Burke, Circuit Judge Law Clerk and Samantha Clarkson, and Chief Justice Evan Jenkins.
Magistrate Tim Stover, Deputy Magistrate Clerk Caroline Ewing, Magistrate Assistant Shana Hamrick, Magistrate Kirby Hanson, Magistrate Court Clerk Jennifer Vance, Justice John Hutchison, Magistrate Assistant Alexa Dotson, Magistrate Kimberly Johnson, Magistrate Assistant Elizabeth Brown, and Chief Justice Evan Jenkins.
Justice John Hutchison, Family Court Judge Secretary/Clerk Patricia Hylton, Family Court Case Coordinator Doris Ramsey, Family Court Judge David Sanders, Chief Justice Evan Jenkins.

