CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

September is National Voter Registration Month

Posted by 
Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 8 days ago

Since 2002, the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) has recognized September as National Voter Registration Month to encourage eligible Americans to register to vote or to update their voter registration information. The WV Secretary of State’s Office is proud to join NASS in this annual effort.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner will use the entire month of September to work with County Clerks and high schools to encourage eligible West Virginians to register to vote. Warner is scheduled to visit more than 25 of the state’s 55 counties this month to also encourage those already registered to be sure that their voter registration is accurate.

“Voting is a right guaranteed to every eligible citizen. But you have to be registered first,” said WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. “In West Virginia, we’re making it easy, safe and secure to register online and in-person.”

According to Warner, over the last four years by working closely with the state’s County Clerks, more than 255,880 eligible West Virginians have been registered to vote. That number includes nearly 67,000 high school students.

“Those are incredible numbers given the small size of our state. Our efforts to make it easy to register and easy to vote in West Virginia have been recognized throughout the nation,” Warner said.

Today, eligible voters can register online anytime by going to the WV Secretary of State’s safe and secure website at www.GoVoteWV.com. Warner said that eligible voters can also register to vote in person by going to their local County Clerk’s office.

“Or, you can call your County Clerk to request that a paper Voter Registration Form be mailed to you. You can also find a County Clerk’s Directory at www.GoVoteWV.com,” Warner said.

National Voter Registration Day is Tues¬day, Sept. 28. Warner said that he challenged all 55 County Clerks to host a voter registration drive outside of their courthouse that day to bring awareness to National Voter Registration Month.

Comments / 0

Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
15
Followers
32
Post
634
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Nass#Americans#State Mac Warner#County Clerks#West Virginians#A County Clerk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Acadia Parish, LAraynetoday.com

Wednesday is deadline for voter registration

Four constitutional amendments, FPD proposal on ballot. Wednesday, Sept. 8, is the last day to register to vote in the Oct. 9 election for in-person or by-mail registration. Acadia Parish Registrar of Voters Billie J. Meyer said regular office hours at her office (568 NW Court Circle) are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Electionsdeltanews.tv

Watson promotes voter registration

With elections coming up in some municipalities, Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson has a message for eligible voters. Watson and other secretaries of state are observing September as National Voter Registration Month. The observation is a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting.
ElectionsNBA

Cavs, Browns and Indians Celebrate National Voter Registration Day in Partnership with Cleveland VOTES and the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections

The special National Voter Registration Day event will be held in the atrium of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Kiosks will be set up for the public to confirm their voter registration status, update and/or register to vote, and complete an absentee/vote-by-mail application. Volunteers will be on-site to assist and answer any questions about the voting process.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
Presidential Electionwbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
Scottsdale, AZpinalcentral.com

GOP state lawmaker who no longer supports election 'audit' threatened

PHOENIX -- A Republican state senator who has backed away from the election audit she once supported is now the victim of at least one threat. "You have one chance to give the American people the Audit report or were coming for you'' said a text message sent Friday morning to Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, from someone identified as "Matt Boster.''
ElectionsKRGV

Advocates concerned for voters with disabilities under Senate Bill 1

Advocates for people with disabilities are concerned the new Texas voting law will make it harder for some people to participate in elections. "People with disabilities have always voted, but politicians don't look at them as an interest group,” said activist Bob Kafka. Kafka’s greatest concern is that a poll...
Presidential Electionsandiegouniontribune.com

In the GOP, voter ID is a slam dunk ... except in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Mike Groene was frustrated but not terribly surprised last year when Nebraska’s Legislature rejected, for the seventh time, a measure that would have forced voters to show a government-issued identification at the polls. The issue is a slam dunk in most conservative states, where Republican...
Virginia Statetennesseestar.com

‘Moderate’ McAuliffe Campaigns with Anti-Police Virginia State Delegate

Virginia’s Democrat gubernatorial candidate, who has often been pitched as a moderate, recently joined a far-left state House delegate on the campaign trail. Last weekend, Terry McAuliffe campaigned in the Stafford area with Del. Joshua Cole (D-VA-28), knocking on doors with the first-term delegate. Cole is known for his anti-police...
Louisiana Stateredriverradio.org

Ida Delays LA Elections, Deaths From Generator Use

LA IDA AFTERMATH UPDATE - In his press conference yesterday, Governor John Bel Edwards gave updates about Hurricane Ida recovery but he also took a moment to inform citizens that upcoming fall elections will have a month’s delay as many parishes are still from recovering from Hurricane Ida. "So the...
PoliticsKELOLAND TV

State constitution on special sessions and impeachment

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A letter has been sent by South Dakota House Majority Leader Kent Peterson, calling for a special session of the state legislature to consider the impeachment of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg following his no-contest plea to charges of improper lane change and using an electronic device while driving.

Comments / 0

Community Policy