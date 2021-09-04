Kids’ College Teachers and Volunteers create success for 28th annual summer camp
Carnegie Hall Kids’ College Teaching Artists broadened students artistic and scientific horizons in a safe and nurturing environment, while volunteers assisted teachers in classes such as pottery, creative writing, origami, baking, basket weaving, quilting, cooking, fashion, knitting, music, and more.
For any questions or more information, contact Education Coordinator Leah Trent at 304-645-7917 or trent@carnegiehallwv.org.
