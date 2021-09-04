Houston Texans really whiffed on not signing K.J. Wright
Nick Caserio’s inability to sign K.J. Wright stings badly. It was almost three weeks ago that I wrote about “5 free agents that would be instant starters” for the Houston Texans. One of them was former Seattle Seahawks linebacker, K.J. Wright. When the news broke yesterday that Wright was going to join the Las Vegas Raiders of all teams it sure felt as if the Texans missed out on a chance to seriously upgrade their defense.www.chatsports.com
