Brew Hoop Night Shift: September 3

There have been some fantastic pieces written about Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s well deserved and watching him win the finals and see the waterworks begin was emotional and cathartic as someone who isn’t even directly involved or invested in Bucks history. As Antetokounmpo will often say himself, he hasn’t done it alone and it took a collective effort and a true star trio to emerge. Jrue Holiday showed off his defensive prowess in a clutch Game Five strip and lob. Middleton also got his fair share of credit for his 40-point explosion in Game Four to help knot the series at two games apiece. In all the features though for Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, it feels like people can forget about how far Middleton has also come to reach this mountaintop right next to him.