CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Brew Hoop Night Shift: September 3

By Brew Hoop
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn occasional evenings at 8:00 pm central, this all-purpose thread goes up, and the comments section is where it’s going down. What Bucks news did we not cover? What topics do you want to break down further? Or is there something non-Bucks that you want to bounce off of one another? Even something non-basketball? This is the place.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoop#Bucks#Brew Hoop Night Shift
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks planning to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother too?

The Antetokounmpo family may be close to pulling off what LaVar Ball couldn’t — getting three brothers on the same NBA team. The Milwaukee Bucks’ official Instagram page posted a series of pictures of their players shooting around in the gym Thursday. Included in the post was Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks even tagged Alex, who was wearing Milwaukee gear in the post. That prompted speculation that the Bucks could be on the verge of signing Alex.
Milwaukee, WIBrew Hoop

The Brew Hoop Podcast Episode 107: The Summer of Sandro & A Mamuth Mailbag

After a decent hiatus, the Brew Hoop Podcast is back with Riley, Kyle and myself gathering around to blast through the brief bits of news that came across the wire these last few weeks. First, we briefly recap Summer League. I’m not sure how many other brave Brew Hoopers soldiered on through every single tilt, but we give some pretty surface level observations. I wax poetic about Sandro Mamukaleshvili, my favorite Vegas Buck in at least five years.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Bucks X-factor for 2021-22 NBA season, and it’s not Khris Middleton

After proving all the doubters wrong and winning the 2021 NBA championship, the Milwaukee Bucks and Khris Middleton are looking to win back-to-back titles and rule the NBA once again in 2022. Especially after a highly productive offseason where they kept they core intact and brought back key rotation players while also adding some quality depth to their roster.
NBAchatsports.com

Site Announcement: Call for New Brew Hoop Contributors

Here at Brew Hoop, we’re still basking in the glow of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship, but the offseason is winding down and we’re already looking ahead to whether this team can repeat. And we’d like you to come along for the ride. Whether you’ve written about the Bucks for...
Basketball247Sports

Husker hoops' Opening Night set for fans to check out team

Husker fans who want their first look at this year's men's and women's basketball teams will get an opportunity on Oct. 1, with "Opening Night" set to take place at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event, which is free to the public, will feature introductions of both teams, remarks from head...
NBAYardbarker

Lakers News: NBA.com Has LeBron James As The Third-Best Player in the NBA

It is September which means it is apparently time to unilaterally and subjectively rank players by their skills in a numerical order. It is a fun exercise, and often a controversial one. Let's not waste time. The only two players ranked higher are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Giannis being...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks Rumors: Team attended a workout for Johnny O’Bryant

In somewhat surprising news, the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly attended a workout recently for a player that they have some previous familiarity with. According to Locked On Spurs host Jeff Garcia, the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, and Bucks have all worked out veteran big man Johnny O’Bryant. O’Bryant most recently played in the NBA during the 2017-18 season, and despite being out of the game for such an extended period, teams are seemingly interested.
NBAPosted by
Insider

'Giannis' is triumphant biography for sports junkies and non-fans alike

The new Giannis Anteteokounmpo biography by Mirin Fader is a compelling triumph for all audiences. Fader weaves together over 200 interviews to reveal an improbable hero's journey. The basketball material is great, but the story of perseverance and hard work is unbelievable. Mirin Fader's new biography, "Giannis: The Improbable Rise...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Predicting 2021-22 statistical leaders in major categories

The Milwaukee Bucks have spent the offseason celebrating after their title-winning season in 2020-21, but it is almost time to get back to work. With training camp rapidly approaching in the coming weeks, the defending champs will have a shortened offseason as the NBA aims to return to a normal 82-game slate. As they look to defend their illustrious title, next season is shaping up to be a thrilling campaign for the Bucks filled to the brim with storylines far and wide.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: Reflecting on offseason NBA trade rumors

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports) The Miami Heat are one of the teams that seem to constantly be brought up in trade rumors. Regardless of if the rumor has any actual substance, they always find themselves in the mix.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: An adequate Jimmy Butler Deep Shot Really Changes Things

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler, Miami, Duncan Robinson, National Basketball Association. Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots in the first quarter against Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) It’s no secret that the Miami Heat are contenders this season. With the talent they...
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: Ranking the 6 best shooters on the roster

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 30 (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) If there’s one thing that holds especially true in the NBA today, it’s that you can never have enough shooting on your roster. The more good-to-great shooters you have, the more space is opened up in the paint for easy shots at the rim. This is even more important for the Milwaukee Bucks, who have arguably the best scorer at the rim in the entire league in Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Hawks X Factor For 2021-22 NBA Season, And It’s Not Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks stopped a three-year playoff drought last season, surprising absolutely everyone with a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. There, the Trae Young-led team went to six games but ultimately could not deal with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Still, for a team led by a soon-to-be 23-year-old in his third year in the league, this was an amazing results. The whole league is now on alert, and the Hawks will not be underestimated.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Grayson Allen can be next season’s “Bobby Portis”

The Milwaukee Bucks had no idea how crucial Bobby Portis would prove to be when they signed him during the 2020 NBA offseason. Sacrificing a bigger payday from several teams for a chance to compete at the highest level with the Bucks, Portis understood the assignment coming in. The big man consistently played with an intense motor that comes from his “underdog mentality,” which would immediately help him carve out a role for himself in the rotation. He would cement his status as a fan favorite during the title run with several standout performances, particularly in the Eastern Conference Finals, where he started two games in place of an injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.
NBAamherstwire.com

Don’t Forget About Khris Middleton

There have been some fantastic pieces written about Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s well deserved and watching him win the finals and see the waterworks begin was emotional and cathartic as someone who isn’t even directly involved or invested in Bucks history. As Antetokounmpo will often say himself, he hasn’t done it alone and it took a collective effort and a true star trio to emerge. Jrue Holiday showed off his defensive prowess in a clutch Game Five strip and lob. Middleton also got his fair share of credit for his 40-point explosion in Game Four to help knot the series at two games apiece. In all the features though for Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, it feels like people can forget about how far Middleton has also come to reach this mountaintop right next to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy