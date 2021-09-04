CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Tech upsets No. 10 North Carolina with incredibly wacky game-winning interception

By Mary Clarke
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKewJ_0bmJB6Rh00

And we have our first upset of the college football season!

On Friday, Virginia Tech handed a 17-10 stunner to No. 10 North Carolina to kick off the first week of college football. The Hokies defense had a stellar game, suffocating the Tar Heels when it mattered the most despite giving up 354 total yards to North Carolina.

Virginia Tech’s biggest moment came with North Carolina marching down the field with less than a minute to go in the game. On second down at the Hokies 40-yard line, Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell was forced to scramble away from a persistent defense. In his haste to hopefully pick up some yards, Howell tossed a desperation ball that was then intercepted by Chamarri Conner to end North Carolina’s chances.

The interception was Howell’s third of the game in a rough outing for one of the best players of the upcoming draft class.

The play went to review, as Conner bobbled the ball at the very end, but it was ruled an interception since the defensive back had possession as play completed. A first down for the Hokies on the next play ended any possible hope for the Tar Heels to get one more go at it.

Talk about a wild end to college football’s first major upset of the season! College football fans took to social media after the game to discuss the stunning result.

But not everyone was convinced the refs got the call right...

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.

