Seems like the RFP was a mere formality. The National Hockey League’s Arizona ownership is one step closer to getting an arena in Tempe. In the world of the stadium game, sometimes it is easy to pick out what government officials and sports owners want. Elected officials in Tempe put out a request for proposals to develop a parcel within the city with the NHL team in mind. That may explain why the NHL had no concern when Glendale elected officials announced they were terminating the city’s arena lease agreement with the team. The final Glendale game is scheduled in the spring of 2022. A Tempe building is coming.