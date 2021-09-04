U.S. Army deployed to Dixie Fire, commander says chances of putting it out now more likely

QUINCY, Calif. — Thousands of firefighters remain committed to the Dixie Fire, but enough is never enough in this case. The U.S. Army is now stepping in. At the request of the National Interagency Fire Center, over 200 active U.S. Army Soldiers arrived in Plumas County this week to fight the blaze. These units come from the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington, all members of the 23rd Brigade Engineer Battalion and the 2-3 Infantry Battalion.