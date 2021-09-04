CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Permian Basin Fair & Expo Opening Day

By Eli Hartman
Odessa American
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos from the Permian Basin Fair & Expo’s opening day. Fair hours are 5 p.m. to midnight, today through Sept. 10, noon to midnight Saturday and Sept. 11 and 12, and noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 5-9. The annual event will be celebrating its 45th year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The yearly fair features a variety of activities including live entertainment, talent shows, pageants, a petting zoo, carnival, and other various livestock and western sporting events. Visit pbfair.com for a full schedule of events.

www.oaoa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Petting Zoo#Permian Basin Fair Expo#Pbfair Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Prairie Grove, ARnwaonline.com

2021 Clothesline Fair Opens Saturday

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After cancelling the Clothesline Fair last year because of covid-19 concerns, Prairie Grove Lions Club has been working hard to prepare for the 2021 event at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Casey Copeland, club president, said the organization is calling it the 2021 Clothesline Fair. The club...
Fonda, NYRecordernews.com

Fonda Fair schedule for opening day

FONDA — The 2021 Fonda Fair is Sept. 1 to 6., from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Fonda Fairgrounds, 21 S. Bridge St. Admission will be: general admission, $12; Senior Citizens Day (62 and older), Wednesday and Friday, $5; Children 6 to 11 years old, $2; children under 6 years, free. Parking is $2. For more information, www.fondafair.com.
LegoMarietta Times

A Day at the Fair

∫ 8-10 a.m.: 4-H Pancake Flippin’ Breakfast and Show. ∫ 10 a.m.: Tractor Tug Pull; Make, Take Crafts; Horse Judging Contest. ∫ Noon: Midway Opens; GC Productions (entertainment); Magic of Eli; Dairy Showmanship. ∫ 1 p.m.: Dairy Breeding Show; Mr. Puppet; Cake Eating Contest. ∫ 1-3 p.m.: Cloverbud Activities. ∫...
Festivalouttherecolorado.com

Cherry Creek Arts Festival to return this weekend after COVID-19 delays

The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is expected to return to Denver this weekend after COVID-19 restrictions canceled last year’s event and postponed this year’s from the usual Fourth of July date. The three-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 10...
FestivalDaily Gate City

Big Dam Street Festival returns

Thursday, the Big Dam Street Festival is set to begin in Victory Park. The event takes place this Thursday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28. This will technically be the second year the event was scheduled to take place on the riverfront, rather than along Johnson Street, but last year, the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
workboat.com

Registration is open for the 2021 Pacific Marine Expo

Registration is officially open for the 2021 Pacific Marine Expo and we are thrilled to welcome you back to Seattle - Nov. 18-20, 2021!. The past 18 months have shown how incredibly resilient the commercial fishing industry is. As the world came to a halt our fishing fleets kept this critical sector moving forward and families fed throughout the world. This November we will gather once again to celebrate the spirit and resilience of our community. One look at our exhibit floor will show you just how ready our exhibitors are to get back to business in person.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

North Texas State Fair

Live entertainment, rodeo, midway, commercial exhibits and livestock shows. Gate Admission includes the Fair, Rodeo Events, Livestock Shows & Concerts. Thursday – SPECIAL PRICING – Due to main stage artist popularity – $30.00. Friday, Saturday and Sunday – $20.00 Adults. Saturday and Sunday BEFORE 6:00pm – $15.00 Adults (Tickets available...
Chatham, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Rain spoils fair’s opening day

CHATHAM — Rainy weather caused the Columbia County Fair to shut down early on its first opening day in two years Wednesday. Columbia County Fair officials announced around 3 p.m. Wednesday the fair would close five hours earlier than scheduled. A post on the fair’s Facebook page read: “The board...
West, TXyourbasin.com

Permian Basin Red Cross aids Ida recovery

MIDLAND, Texas- Even though Ida is far from West Texas, the Permian Basin American Red Cross chapter is important to the regional relief effort. People in Louisiana who had to leave their homes are expected to seek shelter in East Texas cities such as Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio. “We...
Grimes County, TXNavasota Examiner

Business Expo and Job Fair Sept. 23

The Navasota Grimes County Business & Retail Expo and Job Fair will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center. The Grimes County Business Expo and Job Fair is the county’s biggest business networking event of the year, offers local businesses, community organizations and restaurants the opportunity to make connections and share information about their products and services. The Expo also helps companies to expand and increase their client bases, providing opportunities for business growth. Companies will also be accepting job applications and conducting interviews on the spot. The Navasota High.
swiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Vermont StateRutland Herald

Fair reports strong attendance

Despite the soggy weather, the Vermont State Fair had a “fantastic” week. “Gates were up just over 30% this year,” fair association President Robert Congdon said Monday, calling it “a significant increase.”. Congdon placed total attendance for the week at 50,000 people, up from 30,000 in 2019. In the late...
LifestylePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

‘Get the Red Out’ Street Fair September 2

A fun-filled event that will bring University of Central Missouri students and employees together with families from across the community, the 2021 Get the Red Out street fair is planned for 4 - 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. While Get the Red Out was canceled in 2020 due to the...
Tehachapi, CATehechapi News

Mountain Festival gets underway

Residents and visitors alike are already enjoying the Tehachapi Mountain Festival activities. With a hometown parade, huge car show, artists and craftsman booths and several bands, the festivities lacked only the traditional carnival rides. This year those carnival rides and vendors will be in Tehachapi for Apple Festival weekend in October. But there is a kids zone for the youngsters.
Festivalluxuryrealestate.com

Community Feature: Niagara Wine Festival 2021

As restrictions surrounding COVID-19 start to loosen, we are finally seeing the return of community events happening across Niagara in 2021!. We’ve certainly missed attending the incredible events hosted throughout our beautiful Niagara region. One of the events we’ve missed dearly is the Niagara Grape & Wine Festival. Heralded as Canada’s oldest wine festival, this event showcases Niagara’s thriving wine and grape industry while celebrating community at its core.

Comments / 0

Community Policy