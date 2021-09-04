Permian Basin Fair & Expo Opening Day
Photos from the Permian Basin Fair & Expo’s opening day. Fair hours are 5 p.m. to midnight, today through Sept. 10, noon to midnight Saturday and Sept. 11 and 12, and noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 5-9. The annual event will be celebrating its 45th year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The yearly fair features a variety of activities including live entertainment, talent shows, pageants, a petting zoo, carnival, and other various livestock and western sporting events. Visit pbfair.com for a full schedule of events.www.oaoa.com
