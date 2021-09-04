Permian Basin Fair & Expo Opening Day

Registration is officially open for the 2021 Pacific Marine Expo and we are thrilled to welcome you back to Seattle - Nov. 18-20, 2021!. The past 18 months have shown how incredibly resilient the commercial fishing industry is. As the world came to a halt our fishing fleets kept this critical sector moving forward and families fed throughout the world. This November we will gather once again to celebrate the spirit and resilience of our community. One look at our exhibit floor will show you just how ready our exhibitors are to get back to business in person.