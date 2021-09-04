The Maryland Iron Festival: Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 from 10am to 5pm

DEMING — Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections both countywide and statewide, this year’s North Cascades Bluegrass Festival has been canceled. “While the decision to cancel the festival was difficult, it was not hard,” Daniel Tepper and David Starr stated in an Aug. 16 press release. “The safety of our festival attendees and volunteers is paramount and we felt that the recent dramatic increase in infections left us with little choice but to cancel the festival. To say that we are disappointed is a major understatement, but the risk factor was such that we truly felt like we had no choice but to cancel the festival.”