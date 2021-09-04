CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Maryland Iron Festival: Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 from 10am to 5pm

CATOCTIN FURNACE, Md. (PRWEB) September 03, 2021. The Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, Inc. will present the third annual Maryland Iron Festival in person during the weekend of September 18 and 19. In partnership with Cunningham Falls State Park, Catoctin Mountain Park, PopUp Frederick, Harriet Chapel, Frederick County Public Libraries and Visit Frederick. This will be an entirely outdoor, open-air event. Masks will be required for all attendees and will be provided free to all. (Please note: entry to enclosed activities will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test done within 48 hours. This excludes DNR/state-owned landscapes.)

