CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

USC Trojans are 14 point favorites in the season opener against San Jose State Spartans

By Ryan Abraham
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an off-season that seemed never ending at times, the Trojans are finally ready to get back out on the Coliseum turf, taking on the defending Mountain West champion San Jose State Spartans. USC and San Jose State will take the Coliseum field at 2 p.m. PT and the contest will be shown live on the Pac-12 Network, with the Trojans currently listed as a 14 point home favorite over the Spartans, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
San Jose, CA
College Sports
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Jose, CA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Orlando
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State Spartans#Usc Trojans#American Football#Caesars Sportsbook#Uscfootball Com#Vip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Extent of Alabama's Will Anderson's injury revealed, per report

Will Anderson left Alabama’s game against Mercer on Saturday afternoon after suffering an apparent knee injury. The injury occurred when a Mercer lineman went low on him for a block, hitting Anderson’s knee with his helmet. As you can see below, the photos of the play look painful. And, indeed,...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Football

Ohio State’s defense has been so disappointing this afternoon against Oregon that not even LeBron James can put a positive spin on their performance. During the second half of today’s game, James had a message for the Buckeyes’ defense. He admit that it’s going to be a rough film session for Kerry Coombs’ crew this Sunday.
Iowa State247Sports

Five observations from Iowa State's 27-17 loss to Iowa

Iowa State was never able to get on the front foot against Iowa. From the first quarter on the Cyclones faced an uphill battle in the field position game. There were a few reasons for that. First, Iowa State’s punt return unit was barely ever in a position to return...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Two Things are Clear as Oklahoma Rolls Over Western Carolina

NORMAN — Two things were entirely predictable on Saturday night at Owen Field. One, the Oklahoma Sooners would show significant improvement from their opening week performance against Tulane. Two, not much can really be taken from that fact. The Sooners, as expected, pounded Western Carolina into oblivion, 76-0, keyed by...
College SportsCollege Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 2

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 2. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 latest Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
Hawaii Statemwcconnection.com

Hawaii @ Oregon State: Three things to look for, Prediction

Location: Corvallis, Oregon (Reser Stadium) Date/Time: Saturday, September 11th at 5:00 p.m. (Hawaii Time) Streaming: TV subscribers should be able to watch on the Fox Sports app, or this link. Radio: ESPN Honolulu. Head-to-Head: Oregon State leads the series 7-4. Hawaii won the first game in the series back in...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Look At What Someone Left On Ohio State’s Midfield Logo

The Oregon Ducks left the Ohio State Buckeyes a gift at their midfield logo following Saturday’s thriller. Years ago, it was former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield who planted the Sooners’ flag at the OSU logo at midfield. This time around, it was the Ducks’ turn. A small rubber duck was...
Ohio StatePosted by
Outsider.com

Watching an Ohio State Band Member’s Hilarious Stumble Will Give You Second-Hand Embarrassment

In one of today’s marquee college football matchups will the Oregon Ducks making a cross-country trip to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. College football returned to our lives last week and fans are rejoicing for the excitement that football Saturdays bring us. Both the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes expect to be in contention for a playoff spot at the end of this season. Both teams are undefeated on the young season and are pretty evenly matched as they take the field. The result of this game could factor into the college football postseason quite heavily. In other words, this game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks is a pretty big deal. I think you get the picture by now — and both teams know it.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Lantern

Football: Coombs answers criticism following Oregon loss

Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs walks off the field before the Ohio State-Oregon game Sept 11. Ohio State lost 28-35. Credit: Mackenzie Shanklin | Photo Editor. Questions surrounded the Buckeyes and their defensive scheme after they allowed over 300 passing yards per game last season — the most in the Big Ten Conference.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan’s New Uniform

Michigan’s football program has some of the most-classic uniforms in all of college football. The Wolverines will apparently be rocking a new look on Saturday, though. According to social media posts from the Wolverines’ team account, Jim Harbaugh’s program will be rocking an all-blue uniform. Michigan showed off the uniform...

Comments / 0

Community Policy