USC Trojans are 14 point favorites in the season opener against San Jose State Spartans
After an off-season that seemed never ending at times, the Trojans are finally ready to get back out on the Coliseum turf, taking on the defending Mountain West champion San Jose State Spartans. USC and San Jose State will take the Coliseum field at 2 p.m. PT and the contest will be shown live on the Pac-12 Network, with the Trojans currently listed as a 14 point home favorite over the Spartans, according to Caesars Sportsbook.247sports.com
