CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Hany Mukhtar scores twice, Nashville beats NYCFC 3-1

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored a in each half and Nashville beat New York City FC 3-1 on Friday night in the first meeting between the clubs. Nashville (9-2-11) is unbeaten in 15 home matches, including the playoffs, for the longest active streak in MLS. New York City (10-7-4) is winless in six road games, but it's home winning streak is at seven.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentín Castellanos
Person
Hany Mukhtar
Person
Dax Mccarty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nycfc#New York City Fc#Nycfc#Ap#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSESPN

Nashville SC downs New York City FC on Mukhtar double

Hany Mukhtar scored twice and host Nashville SC benefited from an own goal by New York City FC to cruise to a 3-1 victory on Friday. Joe Willis finished with six saves for Nashville SC (9-2-11, 38 points), who improved to 8-0-6 at home this season. The Music City representatives also moved past Orlando City into sole possession of second place in the Eastern Conference, although the Lions host the Columbus Crew on Saturday.
MLSYES Network

NYCFC hits road to face Nashville

New York City FC are on the road Friday night as they face off against Nashville SC. Here’s the Keys to the Match, presented by Tri-State Ford…. New York City FC have kept three clean sheets in their last five MLS games, but Friday’s game will be a test of the team’s defensive depth.
MLSmainstreet-nashville.com

Analysis: Nashville SC knocks around NYCFC

Two goals in quick succession followed by a brawl that ended in two ejections gave plenty of excitement to the fans at Nissan Stadium on Friday night. Nashville SC defeated New York City FC 3-1 on “Kick Childhood Cancer” night, which raised funds and awareness for childhood cancer programs, such as Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
MLSnycfc.com

Match Recap | Nashville SC 3-1 NYCFC

Nashville SC Goals: Mukhtar 30', 68', Latinovich (OG), 32'. New York City FC traveled to Nashville on Friday night for a meeting at Nissan Stadium. Unfortunately, the Boys in Blue couldn’t pick up the win. A first-half strike by Hany Mukhtar gave Nashville the lead, and they doubled that advantage via a Vuk Latinovich own goal. Mukhtar notched his brace midway through the second period to hand the hosts a 3-1 win.
MLSthebentmusket.com

New England Revolution 2 - NYCFC 1: 3 thoughts

It was a beautiful September evening, and New England Revolution fans will probably say the same thing about the scoreline. New England faced off against one of their biggest competitors in the Eastern Conference, NYCFC. Now playing on an actual field built for football, the Revs were looking to exact revenge after dropping points at Yankee Stadium in a 2-0 loss at the end of August.
MLSSanta Maria Times

Adrien Humou scores twice, Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Adrien Humou broke a tie in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the game and Minnesota United beat Houston 2-1 on Saturday night to extend the Dynamo's club-record winless streak to 15 games. A run off a long throw-in ended up with Ramon Abila's heel...
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

Pepi, Ferreira each score twice, FC Dallas beats Austin 5-3

AUSTIN, Texas -- Ricardo Pepi and JesÃºs Ferreira each scored two first-half goals to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 5-3 on Sunday night. The 18-year-old Pepi, a dual national born in El Paso, Texas, has 11 goals this season - the most by an American in MLS. He was named to the U.S. national team this week, picking the squad over Mexico.
MLSBirmingham Star

Nashville hoping to carry momentum into home date vs. NYCFC

Nashville SC aim to ride the momentum of their first road win of the season into Friday's home match against New York City FC. Friday's match is the teams' first against each other. Nashville SC (8-2-11, 35 points) improved to 1-2-5 on the road with a 2-0 victory over Atlanta...
MLSnashvillesc.com

What to watch for as Nashville SC hosts NYCFC at Nissan Stadium

Nashville SC (8W-2L-11D, 35 pts) returns home for a Friday night clash under the lights of Nissan Stadium against fellow Eastern Conference contender New York City FC (10W-6L-4D, 34 pts). The Boys in Gold sit tied for second in the East and are riding the longest active home unbeaten streak...
MLSFOX Sports

Mamadou Fall scores twice to help LAFC beat Sporting KC 4-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mamadou Fall scored twice to help Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 4-0 on Friday night. Los Angeles (7-9-6) ended a club-record, eight-game winless streak. LAFC had never gone more than five straight games without a win before this season. Kansas City (11-5-7) has lost twice in its last 13 matches — with six victories.
Madison, WIgreenbayphoenix.com

Green Bay Scores Twice in Final Three Minutes to Stun Wisconsin 2-1 in Madison

MADISON, Wis. -- Green Bay scored two goals in the final three minutes of the match to take down Wisconsin 2-1 on Sunday night (Aug. 29) at Dan McClimon Memorial Track/Soccer Complex in Madison. The win moves Green Bay to 1-1-0 on the year, while also improving to 20-19-1 against the Badgers in the all-time series. It was the first meeting in the regular season since 2016.
Soccerdesales.edu

Trick Scores Twice; Women's Soccer Stays Unbeaten in 3-1 Win Over Immaculata

Center Valley, PA (September 8, 2021) - Junior Allie Trick scored twice leading the DeSales University women's soccer team to its third straight win to start the season, 3-1, over Immaculata University in non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon. The Basics. Final Score: DeSales - 3, Immaculata - 1 Records: DeSales...
College Sportsuofoathletics.com

Breezie Davis Scores Twice In 3-1 Win

Records: University of the Ozarks (1-1-1), Austin College (1-2-0) Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Beezie Davis scored a pair of goals to lead the Eagles to a big 3-1 win over Austin College Friday. The match was scheduled after Rhodes College could not play against Austin College as a result of COVID protocols. The Eagles took full advantage of the opportunity after playing to a 0-0 double overtime tie the day before and came out with an impressive win. The match was tied 1-1 at halftime, but the Eagles would score twice to secure the match.
MLSchatsports.com

Match Thread: Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

The Portland Timbers head to Vancouver having won two consecutive road matches for the first time this season. Sebastian Blanco and Felipe Mora scored in the Timbers’ 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field. The Timbers followed up their rivalry win with their first-ever MLS win in Houston...
MLSangelsonparade.com

LAFC without Carlos Vela for RSL game

It’s almost funny, in a painfully sad way, to look back on the first match of the season. The sudden drama that sparked when Carlos Vela was brought off, seemingly against his wishes, when he appeared to pick up a knock. Analysis was made over hand signals and head nods....
MLSSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Carles Gil gets club record 16th assist, Revs beat NYCFC 2-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Emmanuel Boateng and Tajon Buchanan each scored and the New England Revolution beat 10-man New York City FC 2-1 on Saturday. New England (17-4-4) set a MLS single-season record with its 14th victory by a one-goal margin. New York City (10-8-4), which has won seven straight at home, had its road winless stretch extended to seven games.
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 22, Seattle Sounders vs. Minnesota United

After a brief international break Minnesota United begins what both Adrian Heath and Ethan Finlay agreed is the biggest week of the season with a trip to Seattle to face the first place Sounders. In this wildly compressed and strangely paced season Minnesota has a congested September with another pair of three-game weeks, and during the first week Minnesota faces three of the four teams that sit in front of them in the standings - at Seattle on Saturday, at Sporting Kansas City mid-week, and at home against the LA Galaxy on the weekend. Heading into the final stretch of the season the gap between the top four, with the Colorado Rapids the only team of that group that Minnesota isn’t playing in September, and the middle of the pack is holding: Minnesota sits 5 points behind fourth place LA Galaxy but only 6 points ahead of 11th place FC Dallas. With a game in hand against Seattle and the Galaxy and two games in hand against Kansas City the gap to the top four may not be as big as it seems, yet this week remains Minnesota’s best on the field chance to move into contention for a home playoff game and separate themselves from the middling bunch.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo twice scores as Manchester United beat Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to Manchester United as the hosts eventually cruised to victory against Newcastle United and delighted a packed Old Trafford. Cheered from the moment he left the team coach on its arrival at the ground, throughout the warm-up and then once the game had started, Ronaldo repaid the backing in the best possible manner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy