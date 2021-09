The winner of the 2021 U.S. Open women's singles tournament will be a teenager who had never even reached the quarterfinals at a Grand Slam event before. The fourth and final major tournament of the year has been filled with surprises on the women's side, resulting in a matchup between Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian 19-year-old, and Emma Raducanu, a British 18-year-old, in Saturday's final. One of these two unseeded players will be leaving the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City as a Grand Slam champion.