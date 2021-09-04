Smilyn Wellness Kicks Off Labor Day Sale with 40% Off Sitewide

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. It's usually a badge of honor for a brand or product to be included in Oprah's highly anticipated list of Favorite Things every year, and even more impressive when something gets Oprah's seal of approval multiple times in a row. Yet that's exactly what Cozy Earth has accomplished: The celebrity-loved bedding and loungewear company, known for its cooling sheets, breathable pajamas, and cozy joggers that also call Hilary Duff, Mandy Moore, and Nina Dobrev a fan, were part of Oprah's Favorite Things from 2018 to 2020. The talk show host and philanthropist's favorites included the Sheets and Duvet Cover Bundle, the Stretch-Knit Bamboo Classic Pajama Set, the Bamboo Pullover Crew, and Bamboo Jogger Pant — all of which you can actually get on sale right now.