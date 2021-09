New York City FC shocked the New England Revolution in a 2-0 win. On Saturday, New York City FC hosted a red-hot New England Revolution at Yankee Stadium. Looking to bounce back from the loss against the Philadelphia Union, the Pigeons had a hard task ahead of them. Historically, New England has the edge against them with eight wins compared to NYCFC’s five, and then the two have four draws. Plus, the Pigeons lost the first fixture against the first place Eastern Conference team earlier in the season.