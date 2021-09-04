Two local men to race quarter horses in New Mexico this weekend
Pete Scarmardo has been involved with horse racing for almost 20 years, but he’ll have his biggest race yet this Labor Day weekend. Scarmardo, founder and owner of Scarmardo Cattle Co. in Caldwell, is the owner of Jess Dealin, a 2-year-old quarter horse who is set to race in the All-American Futurity in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Monday. The Grade 1 stakes race features 10 horses and is billed as the richest quarter horse race with a purse of $3 million.theeagle.com
Comments / 0