Drake Breaks Apple Music and Spotify Records With 'Certified Lover Boy'

By Selome Hailu
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith “Certified Lover Boy,” Drake’s has broken the 2021 record for most-streamed artist in a day on Apple Music. “Certified Lover Boy” is also Apple Music’s most-streamed album within a 24-hour period in 2021, achieving the honor just days after Kanye West’s “Donda” broke the record on the streaming platform.

Related
CelebritiesVulture

The Unfortunate Reason R. Kelly Is Credited on Drake’s Certified Lover Boy

If you made it to the eighth track of Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy (congrats to you, that’s a lot of work), and happened to peruse the details of that song, “TSU,” you might’ve caught a couple big names, one less offensive than the other. First: Justin Timberlake. Then, two names under him on the list of credited songwriters, R. Kelly. That’s Robert Kelly of both R&B and accused-predatory fame, the same R. Kelly currently on trial in Brooklyn federal court for racketeering and sex-crimes charges. In fact, hours after Certified Lover’s Boy release, R. Kelly was back in court, wrapping up the third week of trial. So, how exactly did this songwriting credit happen? It’s yet another classic case of song publishing rights; as Billboard notes, “TSU” samples/interpolates some of the orchestral bits from R. Kelly’s 1998 single “Half on a Baby.” And so rather than wind up in Olivia Rodrigo’s current position, it appears Drake got ahead of divvying up songwriting royalties. (JT is credited because the song also uses NSYNC’s version of Christopher Cross’s “Sailing”; Timbaland is also credited.)
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

André 3000 Issues Statement Addressing 'Life Of The Party' Amid Drake + Kanye West Feud

André 3000 posting on social media is a rarity. The Outkast luminary typically sticks to himself these days, often wandering around various cities playing the flute and minding his own business. But on Saturday (September 4), Drake leaked an unreleased Kanye West and André 3000 song called “Life Of The Party” while acting as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Jay-Z’s Drake Verse Has Twitter Going Wild After Kanye Beef

Drake’s hotly anticipated new album Certified Lover Boy is finally here, and it has a killer feature that’s shaking up rap Twitter. That’s right, just one week after Jay-Z appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, Jay paid a visit on Drake’s new album too. On CLB’s “Love All,” Jay-Z closes out...
Celebritieskrush925.com

Kanye West earns his 10th No. 1 album on Billboard 200 chart with ‘Donda’

Kanye West reach the top of the Billboard 200 charts with DONDA debuting at No. 1, marking Kanye’s 10th No 1 album. The 27-track project earned a total of 309,000 equivalent album units, with 272,000 streaming equivalent units, 37,000 in album sales and under 1,000 in track equivalent album units. DONDA garnered 357.39 million on-demand streams in its first week, beating the previous record set by J. Cole‘s The Off-Season in 2021.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
MusicVanity Fair

Kanye West and Drake Bring Their 12-Year-Old Beef to the Group Chat

It appears that the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Drake has been reignited and is escalating quickly as both rappers gear up to release their new albums. This war of words began anew on Friday when rapper Trippie Redd released his album “Trip At Knight,” which features a collaboration with Drake titled “Betrayal.” On the track, the October's Very Own founder seems to take shots at both West and West's frequent collaborator Pusha T, rapping, "All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ shit for me, it’s set in stone.” In 2018, Pusha T and Drake infamously butted heads after the Degrassi star released the diss track “Duppy Freestyle.” The Clipse rapper wrote “The Story of Adidon” in response, in which Pusha accuses Drake of being a "deadbeat" dad who is "hiding a child," as up until that point he had not publicly acknowledged the existence of his son, Adonis. The cover art for the single also featured a 2007 photograph taken by David Leyes of Drake in blackface.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Lil Nas X Spoofs Drake’s Album Cover … With Emojis of Pregnant Men

Just hours after Drake finally, officially announced the release date for his long-awaited forthcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — which apparently has a cover featuring several emoji-type images of pregnant women — Lil Nas X jumped in by posting a similar one for his long-awaited forthcoming “Montero” album… except with pregnant men. “MONTERO” THE ALBUM OUT SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/M7qVwV1uOu — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) August 30, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) It’s just the latest move in Nas’ virtuoso social-media persona, which he spoke with Variety about for his cover story earlier this month. He’s...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

No, Kim Kardashian Isn't Listening To Drake's "Certified Lover Boy"

Kim Kardashian may be going through a rough patch with her estranged husband Kanye West, but she'll never stoop so low as to root for the opposing team. The reality television star was a major part of the DONDA rollout, attending all three listening events and appearing on stage while wearing a wedding dress at Soldier Field. On the day that Kanye released the album, Kim posted four of her favorite songs to promote it on Instagram, but she accidentally showed that she was listening on mute. Today, a viral post is circulating that appears to suggest that Kim is also promoting Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy, listening to the song "Fair Trade" with Travis Scott on full blast, but according to TMZ, the post is fake.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Drake Plays Unreleased Kanye West Song, Which Disses Drake, on SiriusXM

During a guest mix on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 last night, Drake broadcast an unreleased Kanye West track, “Life of the Party”—a reputed Donda outtake that takes aim at Drake in lyrics addressing rising tensions between the pair. The airing of the track, which appears unauthorized by Kanye, follows an escalating rivalry that began with Drake’s guest appearance on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal” last month.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

DaBaby Releases New Song ‘Lonely’ Feat. Lil Wayne — Listen

DaBaby is still feeling the effects of the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud Miami in July. He was getting dropped from multiple festivals and put out an apology that he’s since deleted. He joked about switching to R&B music after being cancelled. Then, he once again apologised on stage at Summer Jam, one of the only festivals to keep him on the bill.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Drake Courts Controversy With R. Kelly Sample on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy arrived Friday with a track list that features songwriting credits for the sampling and interpolating of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” the Notorious B.I.G., Right Said Fred and, most controversially, R. Kelly. According to WhoSampled, Certified Lover Boy’s stripper ode “TSU” utilizes the same symphonic intro found in Kelly’s 1998 single “Half on a Baby.” Due to the sample, Kelly is also a credited songwriter on the track, alongside Drake, the track’s producers (Harley Arsenault, Noel Cadastre, OC Ron G) and Christopher Cross, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake; N’Sync’s version of Cross’ “Sailing” is also sampled on the track. (A...

