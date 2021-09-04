CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

The Bossier Night Market is Set to Return with a Literal Bang!

The Bossier Night Market is set to return this month and this time, with FIREWORKS!. Saturday, September 11th, 2021, the Bossier City Night Market returns to the parking lot at Pierre Bossier Mall. In addition to lots of twinkle lights, live music, 175+ vendors, and 12 food trucks, there's going to be a fireworks show. The fireworks are courtesy of Barksdale Federal Credit Union and they are in remembrance of what we have endured as a country on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

