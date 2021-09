The Dodgers were looking for more production from the bottom of their lineup. Gavin Lux, recalled before the weekend series against the Padres, provided the spark. In their previous five games this week, the seven, eight and nine hitters in the Dodger lineup combined for two hits. Lux, batting from the №8 spot Saturday against the Padres, produced two of the Dodgers’ four hits while leadoff hitter Mookie Betts delivered the deciding blow with a go-ahead three-run home run in the fifth inning of a 5–4 win against the Padres.