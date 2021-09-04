CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobless rate better, but flat, as Arizona employment, workforce surge

By Ulysse Bex
azpbs.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – More workers than ever before are in Arizona’s labor force and the number of people with jobs has almost reached pre-pandemic levels, according to the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the number of unemployed Arizonans remains higher than it was pre-pandemic, even though...

cronkitenews.azpbs.org

Arizona StateArizona Capitol Times

Arizona employment recovering from Covid collapse

Arizona appears to be on the verge of having as many people working as there were before the economy tanked last year due to Covid. The latest figures from the Office of Economic Opportunity, which reflect the employment situation in July, show the state has recovered 94% of the 331,500 jobs shed since April 2020.

