Marte went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Padres. All three of Marte's hits went for singles. He began a six-run third inning with a base hit to left and came around to score from first off a double from Pavin Smith. The 27-year-old later led off the eighth with another base knock and eventually came home on a bases-loaded walk. Marte has logged a hit in 12 of his last 13 games and 18 of his last 21. He has been one of baseball's more productive hitters when healthy but has missed a bunch of time in 2021 with multiple injuries. He now stands at a .344/.395/.549 slash line with 31 extra-base hits, 38 RBI, 38 runs scored, a steal and 19:42 BB:K over 266 plate appearances.