Investing.com -- It was another day of volatile markets and late buying that saw Nifty and the BSE Sensex end flat. Both indices closed up less than 0.1% each. Market analysts say that signs of correction are growing stronger after one of the steepest rallies in history. There can be a correction in large-cap stocks. Nifty stocks that gained today were ONGC (NS: ONGC ), Bharti Airtel (NS: BRTI ) and Nestle (NS: NEST ) India which moved up over 2.5% each.