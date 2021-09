Out of all of the ITZY members, Lia is the one with the most noticeable weight loss throughout her career. Want to know how she shed the pounds? Then keep on reading!. Like most K-pop idols, Lia has dance practices five out of the seven days of the week. With her other ITZY members, the girls practice a minimum of three to five hours a day. However, if they are gearing for a comeback or are actively promoting, it is not uncommon for K-pop idols to practice dancing for nine to ten hours a day.