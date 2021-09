Steve Stricker's 12-man U.S. roster for the Ryder Cup is finally set. Now we just have to wait and see if all 12 will actually play at Whistling Straits in two weeks. On Wednesday, the American captain made his six selections for the team from the obvious (Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele) to the not-as-obvious (Scottie Scheffler). But there's a chance that Stricker will have to pick another golfer given the uncertain playing status of one of his automatic qualifiers: Brooks Koepka.