The Tennessee Titans have made the NFL playoffs in three of the last four seasons, including one visit to the AFC Championship. None of these Titans teams are ever going to blow you away on paper, but once the season begins things just seem to click. Things really got going in 2019 after the Titans traded for Ryan Tannehill, their now franchise quarterback. The Titans have to be shocked by the production from Tannehill, but he has been helped in large part by some elite offensive weapons and a solid offensive line.