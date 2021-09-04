Central Catholic Blows Out Penn Hills, 48-7

DORMONT, Pa. — Sometimes it can be as simple as winning the game in the trenches. The 6-A Pittsburgh Central Catholic Vikings knew that they had the size advantage on both lines when they opened their season against the 5-A Penn Hills Indians. PCC showed a commitment to flexing their muscle from the start of the game and continued it throughout en route to a blowout victory 48-7. The trench domination started immediately when quarterback Julian Dugger struggled to wrangle in a snap and the defense swarmed him for the first sack of the game.