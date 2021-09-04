CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the Giants’ rookies are looking before the regular season

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 8 days ago

It is not how they start, it is how they finish. The Giants hope that will be the case with their 2021 draft class. The chances of this six-player class making an early impact are minimal. The only possibility among the drafted rookies to make an impression is outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, the second-round pick from Georgia who lined up with the starting defense all summer and figures to log extensive snaps right away.

talesbuzz.com

