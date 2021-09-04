CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September win can be big boost to changing Jets' culture

By Sarah Williams
 8 days ago

Pop Quiz: When is the last time the Jets won a game in September?. No, wise guy, it was not 1968. But it has been a while. The Jets’ last win in September came on Sept. 10, 2018, in Detroit. You remember that game, right? It was a big debut for Sam Darnold. The Jets got touchdowns from the defense and special teams in a 48-17 romp that ended with fans crowded behind the bench doing the J-E-T-S chant. People believed the franchise quarterback had been found and the team was on its way.

