New Zealand vaccinated a record number of people against coronavirus on Wednesday amid the scramble to contain a new outbreak of the disease.Some 80,000 people received a vaccine dose and 50,000 others were tested, according to the government.However, about four-fifths of the nation is still yet to be fully inoculated.The latest Covid-19 outbreak began last week with an eruption of highly-contagious Delta variant cases in Auckland.So far, 210 people have been infected.Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister, ordered a nationwide lockdown after the first case was detected.Most of the cases are in the largest city, Auckland, while 12 are in...