Report: Cards have 2022 offer ready for Wainwright if he returns
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made their 300th start as a battery on Friday, and it's very possible the duo will raise that total next summer. While Molina has already signed a one-year extension for what will be his final season, Wainwright hasn't decided on his future just yet. However, he's already held some brief discussions with the Cardinals about next year, with more to follow in the coming weeks, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.www.thescore.com
