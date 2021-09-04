MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Jesuit upsets No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas 24-21
Jesuit (Tampa) pulled off a huge upset taking down No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 24-21 in a game that was put together on Wednesday. After the Raiders took a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter the Tigers responded and Luke Knight found Jaydn Girard for the game-winning score with :09 remaining. The Raiders had one last chance at Jesuit's 40-yard line but Zion Turner's pass sailed out of bounds.www.maxpreps.com
