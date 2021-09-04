CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: Jesuit upsets No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas 24-21

By Zack Poff, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesuit (Tampa) pulled off a huge upset taking down No. 6 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) 24-21 in a game that was put together on Wednesday. After the Raiders took a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter the Tigers responded and Luke Knight found Jaydn Girard for the game-winning score with :09 remaining. The Raiders had one last chance at Jesuit's 40-yard line but Zion Turner's pass sailed out of bounds.

www.maxpreps.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Thomas Aquinas
Person
John Bosco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Jesuit#Maxpreps#American Football#Raiders#Tigers#Maxpreps#Miami Central#Gaels#Rockets#Westlake#Trinity Lrb#Mansfield Summit#Img Academy#Ascenders#Liberty#Nfhs Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
stonehillskyhawks.com

St. Thomas Aquinas Holds Off Men's Soccer, 1-0

SPARKILL, N.Y. (September 2, 2021) – Saint Thomas Aquinas College rode a first half goal to a 1-0 victory over Stonehill College in the non-conference season-opener for both at Spartan Field this afternoon. Scoring. STAC: Joel Hofstetter (16') Assists: Anthony Sanchez (16') Goalkeeping. Stonehill: Andrew Hammersley (90:00) 6 saves. STAC:...
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Jesuit topples state powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas

TAMPA — As the cars filed out of Jesuit on Friday night, We Are the Champions blared out of an open window. “We took on a giant and did a great job,” said Jesuit coach Matt Thompson, whose Tigers stunned Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas — Florida’s all-time leader in state championships — on a 9-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Luke Knight to senior wide receiver Jaydn Girard in the closing seconds for a 24-21 victory.
The Herald

Roundup: Hounds to play St. Thomas Aquinas; Hornets roll in Region 1 Mega-Match

The Wilmington High football team will take the field this week after all. The Greyhounds had their regularly scheduled game, set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Oil City, canceled because of an outbreak of COVID in the Oilers’ program. That cancellation was announced Monday night. Tuesday, Wilmington locked up a...
Posted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ defense makes the difference against American Heritage in battle of titans

American Heritage came out of halftime with a 14-7 lead over St. Thomas Aquinas, and the Patriots got the ball to start the half. If the Patriots could get out to a two-score lead, they could lean on their star-studded defense and put pressure on the Raiders. As the play clock ticked down toward zero, American Heritage quarterback Blake Murphy took the snap and appeared to pantomime a spike ...
247Sports

Live Updates: St. Thomas Aquinas at American Heritage

Two of Broward County's top programs are going head to head on Friday night. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas is traveling to Plantation American Heritage for what is expected to be one of the biggest games in South Florida this fall. Both private schools are littered with Power 5 prospects but have equally faced a bit of adversity early on.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
Tennessee Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee fan did the dumbest thing during Pittsburgh game

Tennessee is 1-0 under Josh Heupel, beating Bowling Green last Thursday. On Saturday, the Vols are hosting Pitt in the Johnny Majors Classic and hold a 13-7 lead in the second quarter. And, apparently, now they’re ready to take on the No. 1 team in the country. At least that’s...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Notre Dame’s Performance

The college football world is pretty stunned by Notre Dame’s performance on Saturday. The Fighting Irish are playing Toledo on Saturday afternoon. The game is not airing on television, but rather being streamed on Peacock. So, the college football world at large might not be fully aware of what’s going on in South Bend, Indiana.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Spun

Longtime Offensive Coordinator Fired After Loss On Saturday

On Saturday night, one college football program reportedly decide to make a major change to its coaching staff. The Navy football program has reportedly moved on from longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. According to a report from Bill Wagner of Capital Gazette Communications, Navy made the decision after a 23-3 loss to Air Force.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Blunt Message For Ohio State Football

Ohio State’s defense has been so disappointing this afternoon against Oregon that not even LeBron James can put a positive spin on their performance. During the second half of today’s game, James had a message for the Buckeyes’ defense. He admit that it’s going to be a rough film session for Kerry Coombs’ crew this Sunday.
Michigan StateNewsTimes

Michigan beats Washington 31-10 after Harbaugh's trick play

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Blake Corum sprinted for a 67-yard touchdown to give Michigan a double-digit lead in the second quarter, one play after Jim Harbaugh called for a fake punt and the Wolverines pulled away to beat Washington 31-10 Saturday night. Michigan (2-0) relied on a tandem of...
Naperville, ILDanville Commercial-News

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Lockport 4, O'Fallon 4, Oswego East 4, South Elgin 1, New Trier 1. Class 7A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Loyola (8)(2-0)892. 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1)(2-0)811. 3....

Comments / 0

Community Policy